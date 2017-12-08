2 men arrested for making controlled drugs in Yishun, 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing controlled drugs, with about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized in an operation on Wednesday (Dec 6) led by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

CNB officers were at Yishun Industrial Street 1 on Wednesday morning to observe two suspected drug offenders.

The two suspects - Singaporean men aged 40 and 45 - were spotted separately entering a unit in the industrial building.

CNB officers than raided the unit and arrested the two men. While inside, they detected a pungent smell and quickly fled the unit with the two men.

A team of SCDF's HazMat (Hazardous Materials) specialists entered the unit to investigate the smell.

They determined that the air within the room was hazardous and proceeded to carry out controlled ventilation of the room.

Once the unit was declared safe to enter, CNB and HSA officers conducted a thorough search of the unit.

The search uncovered a total of about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis and 500g of an "unknown powdery substance".



A tray containing synthetic cannabis seized in the operation on Dec 6, 2017. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



The two men are being investigated for unauthorised manufacturing of controlled drugs.

If found guilty of unauthorised manufacturing of a Class A controlled drug, the pair face at least 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane.