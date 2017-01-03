2 Malaysian women 'molested during Siloso countdown party'

SINGAPORE - Two Malaysian women were allegedly molested during a countdown party on Sentosa beach over the new year.

The incident happened at the foam pool at Siloso Beach Party 2016 on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

One of the affected women, Ms Evelynn Boey, described the incident in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 2), which also had a picture of bruises and abrasions on her legs and feet.

She wrote in her post that she was in the foam pool, where a foam cannon was spouting foam on partygoers, when someone grabbed her from the back.

He allegedly pushed her under the foam cascade and groped her breasts. He also allegedly put his hand in her pants and pulled her bra down.

Ms Boey, who said in her post that she was not drunk, was at the party with five other friends.

One of them, who gave her name to Shin Min Daily News in a report on Tuesday as Ms Lee, said she was trying to reach Ms Boey when someone also grabbed her and tried to pull her pants down.

Ms Lee, a 29-year-old who works in marketing, managed to get free of her alleged attacker and reach Ms Boey.

Ms Boey, a 30-year-old medical technician, told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 3) that she did not manage to catch the culprit as she "panicked and wanted to get out of the foam so that people could see me or for me to grab someone".

She immediately searched for her friends, before seeking help from a security staff standing beside the pool.

According to Ms Boey, she asked him a few questions and his reply was "I didn't see anything, I can't do anything".

Ms Boey said the incident has affected how she views such parties, and Singapore.

"This is our first time attending a party like this. And it's quite typical for foreigners like us to think that Singapore is a safe place."

She added that she did not see a doctor as she felt her wounds were "manageable on my own".

The Straits Times understands that Ms Lee is lodging a police report on Tuesday.

In response to The Straits Times on Tuesday, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

The complainant was advised on her legal recourse, said the spokesman.

A spokesman for the Sentosa Development Corporation told The Straits Times on Tuesday that it is "in contact with the two guests to render our assistance".

"The safety and well-being of all guests are our top priority," she said. "As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this stage."