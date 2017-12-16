2 dead in car crash outside Istana, third person in hospital

SINGAPORE - Two people were killed after a car they were in crashed outside the Istana on Saturday morning (Dec 16).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving a car in Cavenagh Road at 6.06am on Saturday.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, and one passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were unconscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where they died.

The driver has been identified as Mr Khairul Anwar.

Another passenger, a 28-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that there was no other vehicle involved in the accident. The car is believed to have crashed into a metal gate at the rear of the Istana.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, the car had been towed away and a few workers were fixing the gate.

The surrounding area had been cordoned off.

Police investigations are ongoing.