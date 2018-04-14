2 children hurt in separate e-scooter incidents

Two children were hurt when riders on electric scooters collided into them, in separate incidents on Thursday.

An 11-year-old girl needed several stitches to her gums, and had abrasions on her head, face, elbow and knees after she was hit near Pasir Ris East Community Club.

A 24-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested for committing a rash act causing hurt.

The incident prompted Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Zainal Sapari yesterday to urge the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to review its position on mandatory third-party insurance for users of personal mobility devices.

In another incident which occurred at around the same time, a six-year-old boy was hit from the back near Punggol Park, according to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The police said they were alerted to a negligent act causing hurt at Block 470A Upper Serangoon Crescent at about 7.15pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the boy was conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the e-scooter rider was a 40-year-old man, who apologised to the boy's family.

The e-scooter's wheels and handlebars were crushed due to the impact of the collision, Shin Min said.

No arrest has been made so far. Police investigations are ongoing.