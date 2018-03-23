18-year-old arrested for breaking into house, stealing mobile phone worth $1,000

SINGAPORE - A teenager has been arrested for breaking into a flat in Ang Mo Kio and stealing a mobile phone worth an estimated $1,000.

The police said on Friday (March 23) that they received a report at 8.47am on Friday, on a case of housebreaking at Block 596C, Ang Mo Kio Street 52.

A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted investigations and identified the 18-year-old suspect.

He was arrested in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 within six hours from the time the report was received.

He will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking and theft by day.

If found guilty, he can be sentenced to a jail term of between 18 months and 10 years.

The police gave the following recommendations to prevent crime:

- Do not leave house keys unattended;

- Ensure that all doors, windows and other openings are well-secured before leaving the house;

- Secure all doors and window grilles before going to bed or when leaving your home unattended, even for a short while;

- Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or closed-circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure they are tested periodically and in good working condition.