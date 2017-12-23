18 women arrested for offering sexual services at private apartments, hotels

SINGAPORE - Eighteen women were arrested for offering sexual services at private apartments and hotels, the police said on Saturday (Dec 23).

The women were part of a group of 23 women and nine men who were nabbed for offences under the Women's Charter, Employment of Foreign Workers Act, Common Gaming House Act and Remote Gambling Act.

The Central Police Division had made the arrests after a five-day operation that began on Monday at Jalan Besar Road, Rangoon Road, Road, Sing Joo Walk, Race Course Lane, Beach Road, Stamford Road, Cross Street and Kampong Bahru Road.

The police advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of a prostitute can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

The police said they will spare no effort in clamping down on such vice activities, and those found engaging in such acts will be dealt with sternly.