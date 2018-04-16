16-year-old girl hit by car in Ubi

SINGAPORE - A teenager was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing a road in Ubi on Monday (April 16).

A video circulating online showed a girl, apparently in school uniform, crossing the road.

The footage was taken from the dash cam of a vehicle that had stopped at a bus stop.

The girl is seen stepping in front of the dash cam vehicle, looking left for cars. She then breaks into a sprint, but is hit by a car from the right.

She is flung onto the road.

Passers-by stop to check on her and two people can be seen carrying her to the side of the road.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Ubi Road 1, towards Airport Road, at 2.47pm on Monday.

"The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital," said the police spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.