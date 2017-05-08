15 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Ubi

SINGAPORE - Some 15 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a HDB flat in Ubi on Monday (May 8) morning.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished using a water jet, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman.

The seventh-floor unit's three occupants self-evacuated, while SCDF and the police worked together to evacuate another 15 people from neighbouring units as a safety precaution.

A woman in her 70s suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, the spokesman added.

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, an MP for Marine Parade GRC, said in a Facebook post that he was glad to hear that the authorities responded quickly to the fire.

Mr Tan added that the Residents' Committee (RC) chairman and social team made a visit to check on residents and to open up the RC for residents' use.

SCDF dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene.