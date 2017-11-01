1.37 million Singaporeans to get one-off GST Voucher of up to $200 in November

SINGAPORE - About 1.37 million Singaporeans will get a one-off GST Voucher of up to $200 this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Wednesday (Nov 1).

The GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment, which was announced in Budget 2017, will help lower-income households with expenses.

Some $280 million will be disbursed by the Government for the payout.

This is on top of the regular GST Voucher given out in August, which saw those eligible receive up to $300.

No action is required from eligible recipients who have previously signed up for the GST Voucher or past government pay-out schemes.

Meanwhile, MOF also reminded Singaporeans eligible for the GST Voucher - Cash/Medisave and five-year Medisave top-up but have yet to sign up, to do so by Dec 31.

They would have earlier received notifications via SMS or a letter in July informing them of their benefits.

MOF will send another round of reminder letters and SMSes in early November.

More information on the GST Voucher scheme can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg