2 boys aged 11 reported missing for over a day

SINGAPORE - Two 11-year-old boys, believed to be classmates, have been reported missing for more than a day.

The police sent out an appeal for information on Javier Teo Ren Jie and Axel Lim Jun Wei on Friday (Jan 19).

Javier was last seen at Block 273D, Compassvale Link, at about 7.10am on Thursday, while Axel was last seen at a shopping mall in Rivervale Drive at about 7.30pm the same day, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the boys planned on running away.

A Facebook user with the name Leftone Shady made a post on Thursday, saying that Javier had been missing since 3pm.

"He was last seen at Parkgreen condo with another classmate, Axel," she wrote.

According to her, the boys were still missing as of 3.30pm on Friday.

It is unclear how she is related to the boys. She stated in her post that she is not Javier's mother.

Her post has gone viral, with more than 5,000 shares in a day and several Facebook pages sharing the post in a bid to help locate the boys.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be treated as strictly confidential, said the police.