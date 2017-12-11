11 arrested and club suspended for involvement in vice activities

SINGAPORE - A young woman dances on stage while a Bollywood track pounds in the background and strobe lights flash against the club walls and floors.

Other women like her flirt from table to table, chatting and drinking with customers who are mostly men.

If a customer buys enough drinks, starting from $50 for a glass of wine, or is seen to be generous with his cash, the women offer to have a "relationship" with him.

This was the scene that The Straits Times observed at a gentleman's club at St James Power Station, following a tip-off about its "extra" services.

Even on a weekday night in October, Rupee St James was crowded and the drinks were flowing.

The women, some dressed in traditional clothes and others in jeans and casual tops, said they stayed in Singapore for about six months as dancers at the club to earn money for their families back home.

When asked if they were offering sexual services by choice, they shied away from answering and some said they were happy with the job.

A regular patron of the club, who declined to be identified, said money for the alleged sexual services would be paid at the bar counter.

The men, a mix of local and foreign, would then take the women out for the night.

The source also said he had seen this happen at least a few times a week and there were regular customers who paid up to $3,000 to take two or three women out at the same time.

The women, mostly from Bangladesh and India, were brought into Singapore through agents in their home countries, said the source.

However, the alleged vice activities have come to an end, following a raid at the club on Dec 4 by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division.

Eleven people, aged between 21 and 54, were arrested at the club along Sentosa Gateway.

The nine women and two men were caught for suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

ST understands that one of the men is the Singaporean owner of the club.

The club's Public Entertainment Licence was also suspended under the enhanced regulatory powers of the Public Entertainments Act, in the first such case since the changes in August (2017).

Preliminary police investigations revealed that a vice syndicate had allegedly been using the club to operate and provide sexual services to its clients.

Clients booked the services of the women through the management of the club for a price, ranging between $500 and $1,000, added the police.

The women, work pass holders, are suspected to have used their stay in Singapore to commit the vice-related offences.

The club's Public Entertainment Licence was suspended from Dec 8.

But an announcement on Rupee St James' Facebook page on Dec 8 said it was closed until Dec 31 for upgrading works. It also said the club was open for private event bookings.

Speaking to ST, the 38-year-old owner of the club, who declined to be named, confirmed there was a raid last week.

"There was an accusation that the club was used as a platform for immoral activities to be communicated. We do not condone such activities, if such a thing has happened it is beyond our knowledge," he said.

He added that if such services occurred, "they are between the girl and the client and happen after working hours".

In response to questions about the money that was seen paid at the bar for the alleged sexual services, he said it was common for patrons to give tips ranging from $100 to $2,000 to the entertainers through the bar.

He added that he had voluntarily accompanied the police to the station after the raid and is assisting in investigations.

Under the Public Entertainments Act, a licence may be suspended or cancelled if the licensee is no longer a fit and proper person to hold such a licence.

ST understands the suspension is indefinite until the case is heard in court, and investigations are still ongoing.

Under the Women's Charter, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years and to a fine not exceeding $10,000.