102 nabbed in Geylang as multiple agencies crack down on vice, drug and gambling activities

SINGAPORE - A total of 102 people were arrested in the streets of Geylang in a nine-day operation that included several agencies.

Led by Bedok Police Division, the operation ended on Friday (March 23) and involved enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Singapore Customs.

The ages of those arrested ranged from as young as 17 to 79.

Three people aged between 21 and 30 were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes. Illegal sexual enhancement products, contraband cigarettes, cough mixtures and illegal tablets worth more than an estimated $17,000 were seized during the operation.

A total of 23 women aged between 19 and 45 were arrested for vice-related offences.

Another two women, along with 74 men, all aged between 17 and 87, were arrested for offences including drug-related offences, immigration offences, promoting public gaming, gaming in public, possession of offensive weapons, possession of scheduled weapons and criminal force against a public servant.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee thanked the agencies involved for their support and commended the officers for their professionalism and teamwork which led to the operation's success.