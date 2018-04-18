100 industry leaders to be appointed to beef up fight against terror in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Safety is paramount for Ms Agnes Lau, head of facilities and corporate services at Courts, the electrical, IT and furniture retailer.

Staff are sent for emergency preparedness training, including first aid courses and exercises on how to use fire extinguishers. Every Courts retail store has at least one or two staff trained in first aid , and bigger stores between four and five of them.

Ms Lau, 55, said: "We have to be prepared at all times and not take safety for granted," she said. "Even during times of peace, we need to train fire safety and emergency preparedness."

She is one of 100 industry leaders who will help in the fight against terror in Singapore.

All will be appointed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) later this year as part of a Workplace Community Leaders Programme which was announced at the annual SGSecure@ Workplace Seminar at Furama City Centre on Wednesday (18 April).

So far, 80 leaders, including employers, top union officials and industry or trade association leaders, have been identified.

Among other things, the industry leaders will help to build rapport with employees to engage them on emergency preparedness and provide feedback to the ministry on specific concerns within their industries in the event of a crisis.

Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan, who launched the programme, said: "With this programme, we hope to prepare our workplace community leaders to be able to grow their networks, better appreciate the prevailing security climate; and communicate effectively with their respective communities both during peacetime and in a crisis."

MOM said that it would build up the capabilities of the leaders in areas such as crisis communications and basic life-saving skills.

The ministry will also build their awareness about the latest terror threats and developments through regular sharing sessions and information bulletins. MOM will also engage with the leaders to co-develop crisis response plans and regular exercises.

