Five injured in two-vessel collision taken to Singapore; no oil spill detected

SINGAPORE - Singapore is leading search and rescue operations for 10 missing sailors after a United States warship and a merchant vessel carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil crashed east of the Republic on Monday (Aug 21) morning.

Five injured personnel have been flown to Singapore.

There were no reports of oil pollution and traffic in the Singapore Strait was unaffected, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in a statement.

Both vessels are currently on their way to Singapore to assess their damage.

The collision happened just before 5.30am, between US guided-missile destroyer USS John McCain and Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC, in Singapore territorial waters in the Singapore Strait.

USS John McCain was damaged in its port side and requested tug assistance, said MPA. The United States Navy reported 10 crew unaccounted for and five injured. According to the US 7th Fleet, four of the injured were medically evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Navy helicopter to a Singapore hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured sailor did not need further medical attention.

Alnic MC sustained damage to its fore peak tank 7m above the waterline. No crew members were injured.

Search efforts are being carried out north of Pedra Branca.

Relevant Singapore agencies are assisting, said MPA, which has sent three tugboats to assist.

The Singapore Navy and Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) have also deployed a total of four vessels on scene to render assistance.

In addition, US aircraft MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America have been deployed. Malaysia has sent vessels to help with the search and rescue, its Navy chief said in a Twitter post.

Malaysian Navy, Airforce and Maritime vessels and aircrafts deployed for #USSJohnSMcCain SAR. Pse pray for their safety pic.twitter.com/aFZ19IYpaU — Chief of Navy - PTL (@mykamarul) August 21, 2017

The US Navy ship was making its way to Singapore for a routine visit. Its home port is Yokosuka in Japan.

Alnic MC has been listed on marine websites as a 30,040-tonne, 183m-long Liberian-flagged oil tanker. Owned by Greece's Stealth Maritime, it was en route to Singapore from Pyeongtaek in South Korea.

The US Navy said the extent of damage to USS John S McCain - an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer equipped with Aegis missiles - is being determined, and the incident will be investigated. It has set up an emergency family assistance centre for family members of the ship's personnel.

MPA is also investigating the incident.