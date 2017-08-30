1 in 5 sexual assault cases seen by Aware in 2016 involved use of technology

SINGAPORE - Sexual violence need not always be physical. Nearly one in five sexual assault cases seen by a Singapore gender equality group involved some form of technology.

These 60 cases formed 18 per cent of the 338 cases that the Association of Women for Action and Research's (Aware) Sexual Assault Care Centre saw last year.

The findings were released on Wednesday (Aug 30) and taken from a research report by Dr Laura Vitis, a criminology lecturer at the University of Liverpool, Singapore.

The research also found that nearly one in 10 of the sexual assault cases was an "image-based" form of sexual violence, such as revenge pornography or the recording of intimate images for voyeuristic reasons.

Ms Anisha Joseph, manager of the Sexual Assault Care Centre, said: "Disturbingly, some perpetrators also profited off these images, for example, by exchanging them to pay off a debt or selling them online.

"This shows that there is a market for such non-consensually obtained nude images of women within Singapore."

The recent rise in the number of upskirting cases also shows how sexual voyeurism has become common in public spaces, especially on public transport.

"Sexual harassment or threats in online spaces or through technology are wrongly thought to be less 'real' compared with physical contact," Ms Anisha said.

"But technology is a big part of how we work and live - we cannot expect women to withdraw from online activities to avoid sexual violence, we must take the social and psychological harm of online violence and harassment seriously."