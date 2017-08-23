1 in 5 kindergarten-going children to have places in MOE pre-schools by 2023

SINGAPORE - Come 2023, a fifth of children aged five and six will have places in kindergartens run by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

By then, there would be 50 MOE kindergartens, more than three times the current 15.

The MOE kindergartens will provide some of the additional 40,000 full-day pre-school places - many of which will be provided by operators that receive government funding.

On top of the three new ones to open next year in Punggol, as announced in February, seven will open in 2019 and six will open in 2020, in areas with high demand for pre-school services. Locations of the rest to open beyond 2020 will be announced later.

The new national institute for pre-school educators, the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC), will accept its first intake of students in 2019.

It will be placed under the ambit of the National Institute of Education and will be led by Mrs Loke-Yeo Teck Yong, 50, who is currently MOE's divisional director of education services.



Mrs Loke-Teo Teck Yong, director of MOE's divisional education services. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



These details were given at a media briefing on Wednesday (Aug 23), after the new initiatives were first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday.

MOE said at the briefing that the increase in the number of its kindergartens is to provide more high-quality and affordable pre-school education. With greater scale, MOE will play a bigger role to influence and support the sector more strongly, it said.

All new MOE kindergartens will be co-located with primary schools, as the ministry found that co-location enables closer collaboration between MOE kindergartens and primary schools, which helps to "enrich the learning experience of pre-school children and support their smoother transition to Primary 1".

Three existing community-based MOE kindergartens will also be relocated to nearby primary schools from 2019.

MK@Fernvale Link will move to Fern Green Primary School in Sengkang in 2019, while MK@Yishun will move to Huamin Primary School in 2020. Details for the relocation of MK@Tampines will be released later.

All new MOE kindergartens will be part of a pilot partnership model with "early years centres" which admit children aged up to four years, unlike most childcare centres that admit children aged up to seven. Eligible Nursery 2 children in the centres will be guaranteed a Kindergarten 1 place in a nearby MOE kindergarten.

The early years centres will be run by anchor operators, which get government grants but must meet fee caps and quality criteria, and PCF Sparkletots will "take the lead" to open more such centres, said MOE.

Mr Victor Bay, chief executive of the PAP Community Foundation (PCF), the charity arm of the People's Action Party, said: "By focusing on the early years, PCF will be able to make a bigger impact on children's development and educational outcomes in the most critical phase of their development, from (age) zero to four."

Details of the specific centres that will partner with the MOE kindergartens will be released on the MOE Kindergarten website (www.moe.gov.sg/moekindergarten) at 10am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, MOE said all NIEC courses will continue to be conducted at the Institute of Technical Education, Ngee Ann and Temasek Polytechnics, and the Seed Institute. These four training institutes will be grouped under the NIEC.

But students from the different locations will be brought together regularly, and the NIEC's greater scale will strengthen training in niche areas like special educational needs or mother tongue languages, said the MOE. MOE Kindergartens offer all three mother tongue languages - Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

NIEC will offer certificate and diploma-level training courses for post-secondary students. It will also offer continuing education and training courses for mid-career switchers and pre-school educators.

Professional development will also be enhanced by strengthening ties with the National Institute of Education's Centre for Research in Child Development. More details on the NIEC will be released later.

A pro-tem board of directors will be set up by MOE to oversee the formation of the NIEC. It will be chaired by MOE and include representatives from the National Institute of Education, Ngee Ann and Temasek Polytechnics, Institute of Technical Education and Seed Institute.

The incoming NIEC director, Mrs Loke, is a President's Scholar. She had led the set-up of the 15 existing MOE Kindergartens and oversaw the development of teaching and learning resources under the MOE Kindergarten curriculum.