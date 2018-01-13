SG Cares phone app to showcase social causes, promote volunteerism: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - It will soon be easier for Singaporeans to sign up as volunteers or donate with the launch of an app by SG Cares, the national movement to encourage volunteering in social causes.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the new app at a carnival at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (Jan 13) evening, where 28 social enterprises, ground-up initiatives and community groups showcased their volunteerism efforts under the SG Cares umbrella.

"Through SG Cares, people can find out about the many good causes in society, who needs help, what kind of help is needed, and the different ways we can each do our part," said PM Lee.

The app will address feedback from those who would like to help others, but do not know the right avenues or the best way to do so, he added.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the day-long event, touted by the SG Cares organisers to be its biggest event so far. Also present was Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu, and Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee.

SG Cares is managed by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) and is backed by MCCY.

Among its chief aims is to get social service organisations, corporate partners, public agencies, and academics to partner more effectively.

Said PM Lee: "SG Cares aims to reach out to more people, affirm their good works and so inspire others to step forward.

"Over a million Singaporeans from all walks of life are already volunteering, and I think we can increase this number further by celebrating the stories of the many individuals, ordinary Singaporeans who quietly help others in their community."

He highlighted the efforts of 22-year-old Youth Corps Singapore volunteer Muhammad Afzal Abdul Hadi, who organises activities for low-income families, and 73-year-old Presbyterian Community Services volunteer Julie Tan, who supports and befriends seniors who live alone or have little family support.

PM Lee said he hopes SG Cares can help to bring forth a caring society where no Singaporean is left behind.

Caring and looking out for each other was how Singapore's forefathers survived the early years of the nation's history, he added.

"Those who were more successful gave back to the community, by building hospitals, schools, mosques, temples and churches, even those who were not well off made it a point to lend a helping hand to other immigrants who came to Singapore after them."

"Everyone understood that they were stronger together, than standing alone."