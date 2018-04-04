Select committee says it is reviewing complaints on misrepresentation

The Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods said Tuesday (April 3) that it is reviewing the requests by some representors on their submissions.

Freelance journalist Kirsten Han and civil rights activist Jolovan Wham had lodged complaints on the summaries provided on the Parliament website.

They said the summaries had misrepresented their positions, and were not accurate.

Responding in a statement, the Select Committee noted that videos of its sessions with all 65 representors are already available online.

"The full verbatim transcripts will also be sent in due course to them, to check, if there are any errors," it added.