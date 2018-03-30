Select Committee hearings on fake news end after 50 hrs

The public hearings held by a parliamentary committee looking into deliberate online falsehoods concluded yesterday, after more than 50 hours of discussion over eight days.

It will resume its work on a report when Parliament reconvenes in May, said MP Charles Chong, who chaired the Select Committee.

All in, 65 witnesses testified before the 10-member panel, which received 170 written submissions - a record for a Select Committee.

The hearings stretched beyond 10 hours on at least three days, including yesterday.

On those days, the committee questioned representatives from technology companies, including Facebook, activists and historian Thum Ping Tjin.

The committee heard from local and overseas experts from various fields, officials from tech giants, telcos and media companies, community and religious groups, civil society members, students and members of the public.

In his closing remarks yester-day, Mr Chong said: "There was extensive involvement and robust engagement.

"It reflects our sincerity to consult widely and engage deeply on the issue, to properly understand the problem and recommend solutions that would best serve Singapore and Singaporeans."

