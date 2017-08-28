Presidential hopefuls can choose from suggested symbols or submit their own

SINGAPORE - A helicopter, ship, flower, feather and magnifying glass are among eight suggested symbols candidates could use to represent them in the presidential election next month.

Candidates must provide a symbol to be placed opposite their names on ballot papers and to use in campaigning, if there is a contest for the post on Sep 23.

They can choose from the list of eight approved symbols - which also includes a violin, scroll and binoculars - and which was published on Monday (Aug 28) in the Government Gazette ahead of the upcoming election.

Alternatively, they can submit their own symbol for approval by returning officer Ng Wai Choong, who is chief executive officer of the Energy Market Authority.

The Election Department's handbook for candidates states that the choice of symbol must be settled before 12.30pm on Nomination Day, if the election is contested.

Three people have said they intend to stand in the election, which is reserved for Malay candidates - former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, and businessmen Farid Khan and Salleh Marican. Voters will go to the polls if more than one qualifies to run.

Mr Farid has created his own symbol and will officially unveil it after he is found eligible to run, his spokesman said on Monday. The symbol could be a blue house with what appears to be the Chinese character "ren", or people, for its roof, which is seen in the cover photo on his Facebook page and in a cartoon image of himself that he posted.

Mr Salleh has submitted his own symbol for approval, said his spokesman, without giving further details.

Besides appearing on ballot papers, candidate symbols must also be clearly displayed on posters or banners during the campaign period so voters can tell them apart, the candidate handbook states.

During the last presidential election in 2011, which saw a four-way contest, President Tony Tan Keng Yam's symbol was his trademark spectacles. Dr Tan Cheng Bock chose a palm tree, Mr Tan Jee Say chose a heart, and Mr Tan Kin Lian used a speech bubble with an etched-out handprint.