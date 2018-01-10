Parliament: Proposal to appoint Select Committee to examine 'online falsehoods'

SINGAPORE - Singapore is "highly susceptible" to the threat of fake news, warned Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Wednesday (Jan 10), in moving a motion to appoint a Select Committee to study the issue.

The 10-MP committee will examine the causes and consequences of deliberate online falsehoods, said Mr Shanmugam. It may also call for public feedback, and is to consult "as widely as possible", he added.

After considering the countermeasures needed to prevent and combat such falsehoods, it will present a report with recommendations to Parliament.

With a select committee, dialogues can be held with specified groups, he added.

This process will allow for a wider dialogue, and for Singaporeans to hear directly from experts as well as voice their own concerns or suggestions, he said.

As countries around the world become the subjects of "organised, deliberate disinformation campaigns", he noted that those who spread online falsehoods may do so deliberately.

He also said that state and non-state actors do so to interfere with democratic processes, undermine confidence in institutions, and destabilise societies.

The Government has been studying this problem for a while, he added.

With 91 per cent of Singaporean households having Internet access, and the multi-racial and multi-religious country being a financial hub for the region, it is a "highly susceptible" target, he said.

Noting Singapore's position as a key player in Asean, he added: "If we can be influenced, swayed - foreign interests can be advanced through us."

Technology has added a new dimension to the problem as well, he added.

Giving an example of how fault lines could be exploited here, Mr Shanmugam said false rumours surfaced last June (2017) on social media that cat and dog meat were mixed into the marinade of satay in a Geylang bazaar.

If left unchecked, deliberate online falsehoods could undermine Singaporeans' trust in institutions and the country's social cohesion, he said.

"A wide spreading of falsehoods can drown out the facts, can cause people to be disillusioned, (and they) can be manipulated to create rifts and damage social cohesion," said Mr Shanmugam.

Eleven MPs are expected to speak on the issue.

The Select Committee will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Charles Chong. It will comprise another seven MPs from the People's Action Party, one opposition MP and one Nominated MP.

The Government last set up a Select Committee to examine policy issues 22 years ago, in 1996.Such committees can also be set up to consider proposed legislation.

Mr Shanmugam had said last June that new legislation is likely to be introduced this year to tackle fake news. But last week, the Government announced that it would form a Select Committee to gather public feedback.