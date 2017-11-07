Parliament: Water pumps at two other locations on SMRT's rail network were found to be faulty

SINGAPORE - Two other locations on SMRT's rail network were found to have water discharge pumps that were "not in serviceable condition", following an MRT tunnel flooding caused by faulty pumps at Bishan.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 7) that this was discovered after checks by SMRT.

Two out of eight pumps at the tunnel portal at Kembangan, and three out of four pumps at Lavender were found to be not functioning properly, he added.

The pumps, which help to discharge rain water collected at stormwater sump pits into drains, were in serviceable condition at two other tunnel portal locations at Redhill and Changi.

A failure by SMRT staff to maintain the water pumps at Bishan resulted in an MRT tunnel flooding on October 7, shutting down train services for about 20 hours on a stretch of the North-South Line, which lasted till the next day.

Delivering a ministerial statement on the incident in Parliament on Monday, Mr Khaw said that SMRT is currently conducting investigations into the relevant teams from the Building and Facilities maintenance group responsible for the pumps at Kembangan and Lavender.



The Bishan storm water sump pit is located underneath the tracks leading into Bishan tunnel portal. It can contain six hours of continuous heavy rainfall even if all three pumps fail.



With regard to the maintenance lapse at Bishan, SMRT said on Monday (Nov 6) that disciplinary action will be taken against six employees, who had falsified maintenance records between December 2016 and June this year.

Shedding more light on the group - which comprises a manager, an engineering supervisor and four other crew members - Mr Khaw said three have been with SMRT for more than 20 years, including one who has been with the company for over 28 years.

Of the remaining three, one was with SMRT for little over a year, and the other two, for six and eight years, he said.

Reiterating what he said in a press conference in October, Mr Khaw said the tunnel flooding incident was "preventable".

"It was not due to any inadequacy in the design of flood prevention measures. Neither was it due to an extraordinary storm.

"It was due to poor maintenance and neglect of duties by the specific SMRT maintenance team responsible for the Bishan storm water sump pump system," he told the House.

Mr Khaw said that while investigations by the LTA are still ongoing, it has been found that all three pumps at Bishan were functional, as they could be manually activated after the flooding was discovered.

An independent tester has also verified that the float switches - which trigger the pumps when the water accumulates in the stormwater pit - are also functional in themselves.

" Why these float switches failed to function normally on 7 October is a subject of the on-going LTA investigation," Mr Khaw added.