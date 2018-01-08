Parliament: Average of 3 accidents a month involving pedestrians and PMDs

SINGAPORE - There is an average of three accidents every month on public paths involving pedestrians and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs), such as electric scooters.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan gave the update in Parliament on Monday (Jan 8), noting that there were about 30 such reported accidents from January to September last year.

Mr Khaw said he has asked the Active Mobility Advisory Panel to review the current code of conduct and regulations governing the use of PMDs.

The panel, chaired by Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, had earlier drawn up a set of guidelines on PMDs, which were incorporated into the Active Mobility Bill passed in Parliament in January last year.

Mr Khaw said: "We have now almost a year of experience... We should see what other rules we should introduce or what other rules be tweaked or toughened."

He added that some of the issues being looked at include third-party insurance for PMD users, the use of helmets and the registration of e-scooters.

"I don't think we should be registering all scooters... (for) those which are power-assisted and therefore, potentially, can incur greater harm, there may be a case for some sort of registration. But I leave it to the panel to have a good review over this," he said.

Mr Khaw was replying to questions from Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh regarding accidents involving PMDs and enforcement action against errant riders.

Mr Khaw said it will be compulsory for all cyclists and PMD users caught riding recklessly to attend a safe riding programme designed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). This programme will also be launched in schools, foreign worker dormitories and community centres, he added.

He said: "The LTA will step up efforts to prevent accidents through enforcement and education."

Last year, LTA issued more than 1,700 advisories for unsafe riding behaviour, and when the Active Mobility Act comes into force soon, those caught can be fined, he added.

Mr Khaw said that in the event of an accident, the victim should make a police report.

"If the offender is convicted in court (of) committing an offence, the court will consider if compensation to the victim should be paid. The victim can also seek compensation through civil lawsuits, mediation or private settlement," he added.

Dr Tan asked about the number of near-misses involving PMD users and pedestrians.

Mr Khaw said that while the authorities do not track this statistic, it was a "reasonable suggestion".

Last week, LTA announced that PMD users who ride on roads will face stiffer penalties from Jan 15.

From a fine of $100, first-time offenders will now have to pay a $300 penalty for riding on local roads; $500 on major roads; and face a court appearance if found riding on expressways.