Outcome of reserved presidential election will affect votes at next GE: Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first reserved presidential election will weigh on the minds of voters when the next general election comes around, said former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock on Saturday (Dec 16).

President Halimah Yacob's walkover victory prompted a great outpouring of anger and frustration, and has thrown up a new obstacle for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), he noted at a forum on the country's political future.

It will affect how people vote at the next general election, he said.

"Singaporeans felt they were deprived of their democratic right to vote for a president of their choice," said the former PAP MP of 26 years.

"How you capitalise on this is a task for any politician wanting to see a change. And a change can only come if the electorate sends a strong signal by voting for more alternative MPs in Parliament."

Dr Tan repeatedly urged Singaporeans to step forward and help bring about change during Saturday's session, which was part of the Future of Singapore series of forums curated by veteran urban planner Tay Kheng Soon.

Bringing up his constitutional challenge on the timing of the reserved election which was dismissed by the High Court and Court of Appeal, Dr Tan said he did so as "a concerned citizen".

He hopes to encourage Singaporeans to do the same, and challenge the Government when they feel something is amiss.

The veteran MP also said he was keen to offer guidance to those looking to enter politics.

Dr Tan lost the 2011 presidential election by a razor-thin margin, and had stated his intention to stand in this year's presidential election.

But he could not do so, as it was set aside for the Malay community following amendments to the Constitution passed last year.

Asked about his plans during a lively two-hour question-and-answer session, Dr Tan replied: "I'll keep my options open, but I would also love to be a mentor to many people who want to go into the political arena."

"I'll teach them the art of winning the elections... I've got knowledge, information. I know how Singapore runs, how it ticks," he added.

He is open to helping aspiring politicians across party lines, he said, adding that he has met "quite a few". He also urged those interested in politics to get a better understanding of bread-and-butter issues such as transport and education.

"Singaporeans need more convincing on how alternative parties can address issues of the day that affect them," he said.

He also gave his thoughts on the current slate of PAP leaders, whom he felt could have more diverse views and backgrounds.

Recalling how then-prime minister Lee Kuan Yew wooed him into politics, Dr Tan said: "I told him frankly I wasn't enamoured with the PAP at all. He said, 'If people like you don't come forward, how are we going to bring the country forward... I don't want yes men'. That's why I went in."

Dr Tan said that he spoke up often in his years as an MP and did not always toe the party line, citing how he had voted against the NMP scheme.

He added that he does not want to set up his own party "just yet", as that would just add to the number of existing political parties here.

Again and again Dr Tan was asked if he would help rally the various opposition parties together.

These parties all have their own agendas, and "too many of them have their pride and will not want to give up their positions", he noted.

But, he said: "My hope is that if all the political parties can come together, I don't mind being your mentor, being your neutral man, to see whether you can come to some understanding."