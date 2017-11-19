MRT incidents like Joo Koon collision 'should not have happened'; 'we must put things right': PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Major train disruptions may "loom large in the public consciousness" now, but improving Singapore's infrastructure is a priority, especially in public transport where commuters should eventually see better reliability, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 19).

PM Lee, who is the People's Action Party's (PAP) secretary-general, was referring to a tunnel flooding near Bishan station last month and a train collision at Joo Koon days ago, which left 36 people injured - the latest in a series of recent transport woes.

Speaking at the 2017 PAP Awards and Convention at Big Box in Jurong, he said: "These incidents should not have happened. But they have, and we must learn the right lessons from them, get to the root of the problems, and put things right."

The authorities will continue expanding the public transport network as well, and make other major social and infrastructure investments, he said, adding that taxes will be raised as spending needs grow.

On the train incidents, PM Lee stressed that improving train reliability is a "very complicated problem".

Besides technical issues, it involves others such as strengthening the organisations to deliver consistent high performance, reinforcing engineering and maintenance teams, and maintaining morale.

But efforts by train operators SMRT and SBS Transit, as well as government agencies, have been "showing results" with "fewer delays and breakdowns than before", even if people may not feel it yet with major incidents hurting public confidence, said PM Lee.

Upgrades on signalling systems for the North-South Line, and eventually, the East-West Line, will cause their own set of delays, he said.

"Once the signalling upgrade is fully completed, hopefully within a year's time, these delays should go away," he said. "The best thing we can now do is to give our transport team the time and the space to work these problems out."

He said Singapore already has a "first-class transport system", its reliability comparable to other cities' in the world. The top cities in the world for reliability are Hong Kong, Taipei, Los Angeles, and Singapore, he added, with trains being on time over 99 per cent of the time.

"The Transport Minister has one of the toughest jobs in Cabinet... I want Boon Wan and his team to know that they have our full confidence and support," he said.

Besides improving on train reliability, the authorities will also expand the public transport network with major investments such as the High Speed Rail to Kuala Lumpur, and development of other regional centres such as Woodlands and Punggol, said PM Lee.

"With Malaysia, we are building the High Speed Rail to Kuala Lumpur, and the Rapid Transit Link (RTL) to Johor Bahru. We will sign the agreement for the RTL next month," he said.

Singapore will also double the capacities of its air and sea ports with Changi's Terminal 5 and a megaport in Tuas. The megaport will open up the Great Southern Waterfront for longer-term development, a new area thrice the size of Marina Bay, he said.

"But the investments and social spending are costly, and we have to make sure that we can afford them," he said.

He added that Government spending will rise further, spending needs will grow, and raising taxes, as Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said, is "not a matter of whether, but when".

PM Lee was not the only speaker to bring up rail issues at the event on Sunday.

Mr Khaw, who is also PAP party chairman, promised commuters in an earlier speech that the Government would complete its work on the MRT lines.

He added that he had arrived at the awards and convention via the North-South Line, and that commuters had come forward to encourage him.

He said: "I thanked them and I promised them, we shall complete this work. And we will. This is a promise."