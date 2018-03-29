Han Hui Hui removed from Select Committee hearing for 'creating a disturbance': Parliament spokesman

SINGAPORE - Blogger Han Hui Hui was removed from the Select Committee hearing room by Parliament staff for "creating a disturbance" during the public hearing on Thursday afternoon (March 29), said a Parliament spokesman.

The spokesman added that "Ms Han was requested to leave but refused to do so".

She was seated in the area reserved for members of the public and seen holding up a stack of paper which displayed the cover of the book Authoritarian Rule Of Law: Legislation, Discourse And Legitimacy In Singapore by law academic Jothie Rajah.

Photographer Shawn Danker, 39, who was sitting in the public gallery, said two ushers approached Ms Han when they realised she was displaying the stack of paper.

They told her to stop, but Ms Han continued to raise the stack of paper.

Ms Han told them she was using them to take notes, and hugged them to her chest.

Parliament staff later returned with police officers, and asked Ms Han to leave the room.



She refused to, but later passed them the whole stack of paper.

When told the officers had questions for her, she refused to leave her seat and insisted she did not want to miss the hearing. She was then carried out of the hearing room.

Historian Thum Ping Tjin and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam were engaging in an exchange at the time.

The disturbance caused the second session of Thursday's hearing - which had been going on for 1½ hours at that point - to be adjourned for five minutes.