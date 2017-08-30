Halimah Yacob submits application to contest presidential election

SINGAPORE - Madam Halimah Yacob submitted her application to contest the upcoming presidential election on Wednesday (Aug 30), a day after unveiling her campaign team and slogan.

The former Speaker of Parliament is the third presidential hopeful to hand in her documents at the Elections Department (ELD), after businessmen Mohamed Salleh Marican and Farid Khan last week.

Madam Halimah, 63, arrived at the ELD on Prinsep Street at around 10.45am. She was accompanied by five members of her campaign team.

On Tuesday, she had announced her campaign slogan "Do Good, Do Together" as well as introducing key members of her campaign team, which include National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew and Nominated MP Chia Yong Yong.

She described her slogan as a call to action for all Singaporeans to join her in building an inclusive and progressive community.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the Writ of Election on Monday, with Sept 13 announced as Nomination Day.

Should more than one person qualify to run, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 23 to vote for their eighth President.

The winner will be the second Malay president in Singapore's history after Mr Yusof Ishak, and the first to be chosen in an election reserved for candidates of a specific community.