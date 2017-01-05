Four co-opted into PAP's top decision-making committee

SINGAPORE - Two Cabinet ministers and two backbenchers have been co-opted into the People's Action Party Central Executive Committee (CEC).

They are Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli Member of Parliament (MP) for Potong Pasir Sitoh Yih Pin and MP for Bukit Batok Murali Pillai.

They join 12 members who were elected and two who were co-opted into the committee when party elections were held last month during the PAP conference.

They bring the total number of members in PAP's top decision making body to 18.

The decision to co-opt the four was made at a CEC meeting on Thursday (Jan 5), PAP organising secretary Chan Chun Sing, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said in a press statement.

The CEC also announced its office bearers on Thursday, which was largely unchanged from the previous committee.

Mr Ong, touted as a key fourth generation leader, replaces Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen as one of three party organising secretaries.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Mr Chan also remain as organising secretaries.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan remains the party chairman, and Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim the vice-chairman.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stays on as party secretary-general, and Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam as first and second assistant secretary-general respectively.

Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say remains the treasurer, and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam the assistant treasurer.