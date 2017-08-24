Farid Khan submits application forms to contest upcoming presidential election

SINGAPORE - Businessman Farid Khan has submitted his application forms to contest in the coming reserved election next month, the second presidential hopeful to do so.

The 61-year-old, who is chief executive of regional marine services company Bourbon Offshore Asia, handed in his applications for the certificate of eligibility and community certificate at the Elections Department on Thursday (Aug 24).

Mr Farid was accompanied by four supporters when he arrived at the Elections Department (ELD) at Prinsep Street on Thursday morning. They spent 10 mins in ELD.

The Singaporean of Pakistani descent is among three people who have signalled their intention to run in the election so far.

The other two are former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, 62, and businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican, 67, chief executive of Second Chance Properties, who handed in his applications for the certificate of eligibility and community certificate on Wednesday.

Mr Farid does not automatically qualify to run in the election, as the Constitution requires candidates from the private sector to have run a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity, on average, for the most recent three years.

His company reportedly has shareholder equity of around US$300 million (S$413 million), which is below the threshold.

However the Presidential Elections Committee, which evaluates candidates, has the discretion to allow a candidate who does not automatically meet the criteria to stand for election.

Mr Farid said "Singaporeans will be disappointed" if there is a walkover.

He added that his team is ready with the campaign, and it will be rolled out after he gets the confirmation that he is eligible.