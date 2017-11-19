Employers should be prepared for technological disruption, change mindsets: PAP's Fang Eu-Lin

SINGAPORE - Knowing what jobs may be impacted by issues such as technological disruption is crucial for employers, and a change in mindset is needed to provide more opportunities for the community.

This was the call that Ms Fang Eu-Lin, of the People's Action Party's (PAP) Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng branch, made in her speech at the party's awards and convention on Sunday (Nov 19), in the Big Box in Jurong.

In her speech, she highlighted new challenges impacting Singapore's economy and jobs. This includes disruption from technology, in areas such as artificial intelligence, which would drive greater automation.

She added that employers should review their workforce to understand which jobs will be impacted and what types of skills upgrading are needed.

While employers may expect staff to be an "exact fit", she said this is usually not the case: "Can employers apply more flexibility and give opportunities to employees who display the right attitudes first, and then train for fit?"

She also called on employers to consider hiring older workers, those who were retrenched and mother or fathers returning to work. The PAP government should engage the human resources community to advocate change and the adoption of best practices, she said.

Ms Fang is a partner at the consultancy PwC. Her mother, Ms Fang Ai Lian, was a nominated member of parliament from 2002 to 2006.

Some party members who made speeches at past PAP conventions and conferences have gone on to be fielded as election candidates.

In 2014, Ms Cheryl Chan and Mr Saktiandi Supaat spoke at the PAP 60th anniversary rally. They were fielded in the 2015 general election and elected in Fengshan and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC respectively.

Ms Fang said on Sunday: "Evidently, times and challenges have changed, and a change in mindset by employers is required so as to give more opportunities to those around us."

Citing the example of her late grandparents, who were immigrants from Hainan Island, she said her grandfather's employment as the sole breadwinner allowed his four children to receive education, and the foundation to gain employment and a better quality of life.

However, hard work alone may not be enough today, she said.

"Can anybody be sure their jobs are so secure now, and that the same attitude will be relevant?" asked Ms Fang.

In this day and age, she said: "While the government can provide the strategic direction and means of support, it is important we work together - employers and employees - to adapt, and to take jobs and skills development seriously".

In another speech, Mr Jagathishwaran Rajo, who is with the PAP Zhenghua branch, said the Government should be fiscally prudent while staying committed to protecting vulnerable groups.