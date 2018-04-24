Cabinet reshuffle: S. Iswaran is new Minister for Communications and Information

SINGAPORE - As Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry), Mr S. Iswaran launched the "Passion Made Possible" brand last year to promote Singapore for tourism and business purposes.

Now, he may soon be mulling over ways to promote the Republic and its policies to the public as the new Minister for Communications and Information (MCI) from May 1.

Mr Iswaran, 55, is taking over from Dr Yaacob Ibrahim - who is retiring - but will continue serving in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

He has been with MTI since 2006, first as Minister of State, then Second Minister in 2011 before becoming one of its two ministers in 2015, alongside the retiring Mr Lim Hng Kiang, 64.

Mr Iswaran, a West Coast GRC MP, focused on economic restructuring and creating a vibrant domestic economy, while Mr Lim oversaw Singapore's trade negotiations. Mr Lim will be appointed Special Advisor to MTI from May 1.

Mr Chan Chun Sing, who was Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, will be taking over as Minister for Trade and Industry.

The changes were announced in a statement by the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday (April 24) announcing the new Cabinet line-up.

At MTI, Mr Iswaran oversaw not just the "Passion Made Possible" branding exercise but also extensions of the deal to stage the Formula One Grand Prix here. Last year, this was extended for another four years until 2021.

He also recently unveiled Industry Transformation Maps for sectors such as aerospace, marine and offshore engineering, and electronics manufacturing.

Mr Iswaran was one of the youngest People's Action Party candidates to be fielded in the 1997 General Election when he made his political debut, but is now the most politically experienced of the Fourth Generation leaders - having been elected four times since 1997.

A former civil servant, he was the first appointed chief executive officer of self-help group Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) before joining politics.

Mr Iswaran, who was managing director of Temasek Holdings between 1998 and 2006, had previously held positions in the ministries of Home Affairs and Education and served on Government Parliamentary Committees.

While he has not served in MCI previously, he weighed in earlier this year on the importance of making a special effort when doing language translations for the National Day Parade (NDP), after last year's Tamil translation mistakes in pamphlets used at NDP rehearsals.