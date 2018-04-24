Cabinet reshuffle: Ong Ye Kung to helm Ministry of Education, which will revert to having one minister

SINGAPORE - He called for a national conversation on the issue of inequality at a youth dialogue earlier this month. Now, he is poised to do more to address the problem when the Ministry of Education (MOE) comes fully under his charge.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, 48, who oversaw higher education and skills at MOE, will take over the schools portfolio from Mr Ng Chee Meng on May 1, as the ministry reverts to having one minister.

Mr Ng was appointed deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress on Monday (April 23), and is expected to take over as labour chief.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday (April 24), Mr Ong will relinquish his appointment as Second Minister for Defence.

He will also relinquish his role as Minister-in-charge of public service innovation. Mr Chan Chun Sing, who will be Minister for Trade and Industry, takes over that role as Minister-in-charge of the overall public service.

Widely seen as one of three front runners for the position of Prime Minister, Mr Ong has been tasked with reshaping how people approach learning since he joined the Cabinet soon after being elected in Sembawang GRC in the 2015 general election.

The former chief executive of the then Singapore Workforce Development Agency has expanded aptitude-based admissions and lifelong opportunities in an increasingly diverse higher education landscape as Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills).

He has also been a strong proponent of shifting the focus of the education system from academic qualifications to skills and aptitude.

This philosophy could now be applied further upstream, in pre-tertiary schools.

Some recently-announced policy moves that he will have to implement include the scrapping of general academic tests in the direct school admissions schemes, which will kick in from March next year, as well as an increase in the number of MOE Kindergartens, set to hit 50 by 2023.

In his role driving innovation in the public service, Mr Ong has called on civil servants to "think big, start small, act fast". Some observers are hoping to see this slogan applied to the education system in a disruptive age.

Although Singapore's students topped the charts in mathematics, science and reading in a 2015 study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the study also suggested that they score high on test anxiety.

Mr Ong, who is in Hong Kong on an official visit at the invitation of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, has been stepping up engagement with schools lately.

Last week, he attended a dialogue session with students from Raffles Institution, where he addressed issues such as the relevance of the arts and humanities, soft skills and bridging inequality.