Apex Court dismisses appeal on LKY transcripts

SINGAPORE - The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang regarding the copyright and use of transcripts of interviews given by their father, founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Chao Hick Tin said in a judgement released on Thursday (Aug 17) that the estate of the late Mr Lee is not entitled to use or have copies of the transcripts.

They also ruled that only Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and not his estate, could grant permission for access to, supply of or use of the transcripts. Likewise, unless it can be shown that the late Mr Lee had given permission, the Government cannot grant anyone access to the transcripts for five years after his death.

The three-judge panel had reserved judgement after hearing the arguments of both parties in April this year.

The case centres around transcripts containing accounts of affairs of state as observed and experienced by the late Mr Lee, who was prime minister when he gave the interviews as part of a government oral history project in the 1980s. He had signed an agreement on the copyright and use of the transcripts.

Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, as executors of their father's estate, had applied to the High Court in September 2015 to seek a declaration that all rights to the interview transcripts belong to the estate following their father's death in March 2015. They sought to clarify an agreement their father made over the control and use of oral interviews.

In their judgment, the three-judge panel said they had no doubt Lee Kuan Yew was mindful of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) when drafting the interview agreement.

"That being the case, Mr Lee could not have envisioned that his estate would be able to make use of the transcripts in the same way that he could," they said.

While Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang have indicated that they would not release any information in the transcripts that contravenes the OSA, that contention wholly misses the point that they would have breached the act simply by retaining that information, the judges added.

"Their status as Mr Lee's children does not exempt them from the operation of the OSA," the judges said.

The High Court had ruled last September that the estate held the copyright of the transcripts insofar as ensuring the Government complied with the terms of the interview agreement, but did not have custody over them or the rights to freely use them.

In appealing the ruling, the estate's lawyers had said the Government had sought to describe the interview agreement signed by the late Mr Lee as one to "protect secrecy".

But since the late Mr Lee had allowed media outlets to access selected transcripts of the interviews, this proved that an agreement governing the transcripts' use and administration had not been made to preserve their confidentiality and secrecy, they argued.

The Attorney-General's Chambers, arguing in favour of the ruling on behalf of the Government, pointed out that only limited rights to the transcripts had passed on to the estate following Mr Lee's death.