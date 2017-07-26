AHTC alleges that all payments totalling $33 million made to ex-managing agent are void

SINGAPORE - Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) has alleged that all payments it made to its then-managing agent FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) and service provider FM Solutions and Integrated Services (FMSI) are null and void as its town councillors had acted in breach of their fiduciary duties.

It is demanding that Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang; town council vice-chairman Sylvia Lim; Ms How Weng Fan, owner of FMSS; and FMSS, give an account of $33,717,535 of payments made to FMSS and FMSI from July 15, 2011 to July 14, 2015.

Failing which, AHTC wants "equitable compensation" for any sum that has been wrongfully paid out.

At the centre of the issue is a flawed system that resulted in the appointment of FMSS and FMSI, and allowing its officers to benefit themselves.

In a statement of claim obtained by The Straits Times, AHTC alleges that Ms Lim and Mr Low "set up and/or allowed" such a system at the town council, which effectively enabled Ms How and her late husband Mr Danny Loh to be responsible for certifying work done, approving payments and/or signing cheques to FMSS and FMSI to benefit themselves.

Ms How and Mr Loh were owners of FMSS and held key management and financial control positions in the town council at the same time.

In a statement on Wednesday(July 26), Mr Low, Ms Lim and Mr Pritam Singh, the town council chairman and another defendant named in the suit, denied the allegations against them.

"We are taking legal advice and will contest the lawsuit and lay out our case vigorously in Court," said the trio in their statement.

The lawsuit was filed in the High Court on Friday (July 21) under the direction of an independent panel appointed by AHTC to help recover improper payments, following an extensive report by audit firm KPMG last year that found a total of $33,717,535 in payments had been paid to FMSS or FMSI and that were co-signed by conflicted persons or FMSS employees.

In the statement, the town council said Mr Low and Ms Lim had, on or before May 15, 2011, decided purportedly on behalf of AHTC, that Ms How and her late husband Danny Loh would be instructed to set up and incorporate FMSS, which would be appointed as managing agent of AHTC without a tender being called. The decision followed the WP winning Aljunied GRC from the People's Action Party(PAP) in the May 7, 2011 general election.

AHTC added that FMSS had been paid "inflated rates", that would have been avoided had the town council retained CPG, Aljunied GRC's previous managing agent under the PAP.

Besides Mr Low, Ms Lim, and Ms How, other defendants named are WP MP Mr Singh; Mr Chua Zhi Hon, a former member of the WP Youth Wing executive committee; and Mr Kenneth Foo, deputy organising secretary of the WP and WP candidate in Nee Soon GRC in the 2015 general election

Ms Lim, Mr Chua and Mr Foo were members of the tenders and contracts committee of AHTC, which was chaired by Mr Singh.

The independent panel appointed in February to recover improper payments is chaired by Senior Counsel Philip Jeyaretnam. Its other members are Senior Counsel N. Sreenivasan and KPMG managing partner Ong Pang Thye.

The panel has the power to commence legal action on behalf of the town council for overpayments and payments without proper certification of work being done, among others. This can include mediation, arbitration and other court proceedings.

Its other powers include making demands and coming to settlements on behalf of AHTC.

The Housing Board had asked AHTC to appoint a third party to recover the improper payments made from town council funds.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Aug 31.

Besides this case, AHTC also filed another writ of summons in the High Court against FMSS last Friday. This was in relation to an arbitration case over a financial dispute emerging from the lapses at the town council.

In a report last year, audit firm KPMG found that governance lapses at AHTC between 2011 and 2015 had put public funds running into the millions of dollars at risk of improper use.

It traced some of the improper payments to AHTC's then managing agent FMSS, and raised the possibility of civil and criminal liabilities.

The report was part of the ongoing audit of AHTC following lapses flagged by its own auditors as well as by the Auditor-General's Office in a special report in February 2015.