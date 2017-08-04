AGC files application to start committal proceedings against Li Shengwu for contempt of court over Facebook post

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said on Friday (Aug 4) it has filed an application to start committal proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt of court over a Facebook post he put up on the Singapore judiciary.

In a July 15 Facebook post, which Mr Li set to "friends only" privacy setting but which was published by several websites and widely circulated on social media, he said foreign media had been cowed into self-censorship because of previous legal action.

AGC, in its statement on Friday, said it issued a letter of warning on July 21 to Mr Li, the eldest son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, asking him to do the following by 5pm on July 28:

- Delete and remove the post from his Facebook page and any other social/online media and other documents in his possession, custody or control; and

- Issue and post prominently a written apology and undertaking in the terms stated in the AGC's letter on his Facebook page.

Mr Li then wrote to the AGC to request an extension of time till 5pm on Aug 4 to respond to the AGC's letter.

The extension was granted. But he failed to purge the contempt and to apologise by the extended deadline, said AGC.

In a Facebook post earlier on Friday, Mr Li, 32, said the post in question was not an attack on the judiciary.

"It is not my intent to attack the Singapore judiciary or to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice. Any criticism I made is of the Singapore government's litigious nature, and its use of legal rules and actions to stifle the free press," he said.

"However, to avoid any misunderstanding of my original private post, I have amended the post so as to clarify my meaning," he added.

His amended post was not made public on his Facebook page.