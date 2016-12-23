Best of ST in 2016

ST's best illustrations of 2016

Here is a recap of some of the best work ST's talented artists have produced this year.
Dec 23, 2016, 10:35 am SGT

SINGAPORE - The newsroom's team of talented artists produce award-winning work every day. From seeing the light side of serious moments to adding more value to news stories, they provide a different way of looking at things.

Here are some of our top illustrations in 2016.

1 South Korea and that boy with the nuclear toy

Illustration: Manuel Francisco


ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

Read the story

2 The battle to speak Mandarin

Illustration: Chng Choon Hiong


ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG

Read the story

3 US hits back at 'ungrateful' allies

Illustration: Manuel Francisco


ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

Read the story

4 Of sunbirds, hornbills and Singapore ecotourism

Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr


ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL

Read the story

5 How China is fast narrowing the technology gap with the West

Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr


ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL

Read the story

