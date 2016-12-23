ST's best illustrations of 2016

SINGAPORE - The newsroom's team of talented artists produce award-winning work every day. From seeing the light side of serious moments to adding more value to news stories, they provide a different way of looking at things.

Here are some of our top illustrations in 2016.

1 South Korea and that boy with the nuclear toy

Illustration: Manuel Francisco



2 The battle to speak Mandarin

Illustration: Chng Choon Hiong



3 US hits back at 'ungrateful' allies

Illustration: Manuel Francisco



4 Of sunbirds, hornbills and Singapore ecotourism

Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr



5 How China is fast narrowing the technology gap with the West

Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr



