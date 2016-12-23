ST's best illustrations of 2016

SINGAPORE - The newsroom's team of talented artists produce award-winning work every day. From seeing the light side of serious moments to adding more value to news stories, they provide a different way of looking at things.
Here are some of our top illustrations in 2016.
1 South Korea and that boy with the nuclear toy
Illustration: Manuel Francisco
2 The battle to speak Mandarin
Illustration: Chng Choon Hiong
3 US hits back at 'ungrateful' allies
Illustration: Manuel Francisco
4 Of sunbirds, hornbills and Singapore ecotourism
Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr
5 How China is fast narrowing the technology gap with the West
Illustration: Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr