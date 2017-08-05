Weekend crowds turn up for coffee, talks and more at Singapore Coffee Festival

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Coffee Festival hit its stride as Saturday (Aug 5) morning saw the weekend crowd streaming in to get their coffee fix.

The second edition of the four-day event, which is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank, entered its second public day at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

Soon after doors opened at 10am, business was bustling for the 90 exhibitors in the 11,500 sq m space.

Common Man Coffee Roasters barista Keith Yee, 28, said: "Compared to last year, this year's premises are much better. Customers have more space to enjoy the show and the outdoor areas are very happening, we had our AeroPress competition there yesterday."

"We decided to join Singapore Coffee Festival again this year as this is a place where there's a lot of cafes showcasing different types of coffee and it brings out Singapore's coffee culture."

Civil servant Ludovic Francois, 35, said he was looking forward to trying out some Japanese coffees.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre; 61, Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com

"I was at last year's festival, which was very crowded, but this is a lot more spacious and hopefully it stays like that throughout the day."

Dominic Soon, 35, who works in finance, said: "I like coffee, and this is a great opportunity to taste many different coffees in a single setting."

For Friday's launch, almost 4,000 people turned out. Exhibitors said they hope the weekend will bring more crowds.

Saturday's line-up promises a diverse slew of activities, from a morning hatha yoga class to a 12.30pm author talk and signing by Eisner award-winning graphic novelist Sonny Liew.

Each festival day is split into two sessions - brunch from 10am to 3.30pm and sundown from 4.30 to 10pm.



A Hatha Yoga session held at the Mezzanine of Marina Bay Cruise Centre during Singapore Coffee Festival, on Aug 5, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Festival-goers will be given wristbands indicating the session they have bought tickets for. They have to leave once that session is over.

Brunch sessions are coffee- focused, with lots of workshops on home brewing and coffee appreciation as well as family-friendly activities.

The sundown session is meant to be more relaxed with an outdoor barbecue, live music and fireworks.