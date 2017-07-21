Tycoon Peter Lim's daughter Kim to get married in March next year

SINGAPORE - The daughter of billionaire Peter Lim revealed her wedding date in an Instagram post on Friday (July 21), three days after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Socialite Kim Lim, who is in her 20s, posted a video showing a wedding invitation with the words: "Save the date, 23rd March 2018".

She had made the news earlier on Friday as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo visited her and her father at Thomson Medical Centre, where she is warded with her newborn.

Mr Lim owns Spanish La Liga club Valencia and acquired the player's image rights in July 2015 for a period of six years.

Ms Lim, who has more than 188,000 followers on Instagram, has not made public the identity of her child's father.

😉 stay tuned 🙏🏻❤ #blessed 😉 stay tuned 🙏🏻❤ #blessed A post shared by K I M • L I M (@kimlimhl) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

However, she has been rumoured to be seeing Mario Ho, the son of Hong Kong gambling magnate Stanley Ho. She was seen spending Valentine's Day with him last year.

Ms Lim was previously in the news for her public spats with Valencia fans.