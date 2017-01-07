Twin Towers and Great Barrier Reef dresses: 8 eye-catching Miss Universe national costumes

The 65th Miss Universe pageant will be held on Jan 30 in the Philippines, and some participating countries have unveiled their national costumes - including a unique one by Malaysia featuring the Petronas Twin Towers on the shoulders.

Here are eight eye-catching national costumes from previous years and recently revealed for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

1. Miss Universe Malaysia 2016/2017



PHOTO: THE STAR



Reigning Miss Universe Malaysia 2016 Kiran Jassal will don the custom-made jumpsuit with a silver tower on each shoulder.

The silver and nude piece, designed by Rizman Ruzaini, features more than 100,000 hand-sewn Swarovski crystals, with a crystal-encrusted choker symbolising the sky-bridge.

The outfit is embellished with geometric designs presenting the country's traditional basket-weaving craft, The Star said in a report on Friday (Jan 6).

2. Miss Universe Hungary 2016/2017



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TIMEA VAJNA



Miss Universe Hungary's red gown features pouffed sleeves and an extravagant train trimmed with what appears to be chillies.

In a preview of the gown in a video clip by YouTube pageant page seng12900 .beautypageant, reigning Hungarian beauty queen Ms Bodizs Veronika is seen showing off her blood-red gown to interviewers.

A close-up of the skirt's gauzy material showed red embellishments sewn into the fabric of leaf motifs.

3. Miss Universe Australia 2016/2017

The national costume for Miss Universe Australia Caris Tiivel, inspired by the Great Barrier Reef, has made some waves.

It features a pink bodice and blue pants, with a billowing tulle skirt inspired by the reef's waters.

At a reveal on Australia's The Today Show, Ms Tiivel also wore a colourful headpiece and matching shoulder decor that looked like tinsel.

4. Miss Universe Australia 2015



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MISS UNIVERSE



Bold national costumes are not new for Australia, which in 2015 outfitted its Miss Universe representative Monika Radulovic with a galactic-looking tribute to Australian icon Dame Edna.

Ms Radulovic wore it with aplomb, complete with shoulder pads designed like the Sydney Opera House and giant spangled glasses on top of lilac hair.

5. Miss Universe British Virgin Islands 2015



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MISS UNIVERSE



Miss Universe British Virgin Islands 2015 wore an interesting national costume shaped like a flower.

Ms Adorya Rocio Baly donned on her head a flower stigma headpiece and had leaves wrapped around her metallic-green-trousered legs.

6. Miss Universe Thailand 2015



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MISS UNIVERSE



Miss Universe Thailand 2015 won the National Costume Competition for that year with her tuktuk or three-wheeled rickshaw costume.

Ms Aniporn Chalermburanawong wore a brightly coloured strapless dress that looked like the front of a tuk-tuk, with functional headlights.

7. Miss Universe Singapore 2015



PHOTO: TNP FILE



Miss Universe Singapore 2015 Lisa Marie White wore a national costume that fused different Singapore culture.

The bright red gown featured batik motifs, a cheongsam collar and a headdress festooned with giant orchids, made by Singapore couturier Frederick Lee.

8. Miss Universe China 2012



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/STRAITS TIMES STYLE



Miss Universe China 2012 Ji Dan Xu stunned with a white and blue couture gown from famed designer Guo Pei.

The exquisite dress was inspired by porcelain pottery, with a traditional kerchief top and a fan-shaped headpiece.

