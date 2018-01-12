Snail noodles museum offers taste of Guangxi's signature dish

(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China's Liuzhou Luosifen Food and Culture Museum takes visitors on a journey of the history, production process and development of luosifen, or rice noodles with snails.

A signature dish of Guangxi, the snail noodles are made from pickled bamboo, dried turnip, fresh vegetables and peanuts, and served in a spicy noodle broth flavoured with river snails.

The local dish has risen to national fame in recent years, with restaurants specialising in it in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and even overseas.



Visitors at the Liuzhou Luosifen Food and Culture Museum in Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Jan 7, 2018. PHOTO: VCG





Visitors learn the history and development of the luosifen rice noodles, via items on display and touring around the production area, demonstration and experience zones. PHOTO: VCG





Murals inside the museum show how people used to make snail noodles, which were usually sold at roadside stands or in night markets. PHOTO: VCG

