Snail noodles museum offers taste of Guangxi's signature dish

(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China's Liuzhou Luosifen Food and Culture Museum takes visitors on a journey of the history, production process and development of luosifen, or rice noodles with snails.
A signature dish of Guangxi, the snail noodles are made from pickled bamboo, dried turnip, fresh vegetables and peanuts, and served in a spicy noodle broth flavoured with river snails.
The local dish has risen to national fame in recent years, with restaurants specialising in it in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and even overseas.