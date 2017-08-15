Shall we dance? AI service helps tourists enjoy Awa Odori, Japan's traditional dance festival

(THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN) - An online service that uses artificial intelligence to provide tourists with information about Awa Odori Japanese folk dancing in Tokushima is now available.

The Awa Odori AI Concierge service answers questions about Tokushima’s traditional dance parade, running from Saturday (Aug 12) to Tuesday, to assist tourists who visit the city during the festival. The service is offered on the websites of the Tokushima prefectural government, Tokushima city's Tourism Association and the Tokushima Prefectural International Exchange Association.

When asked a question like, “Where can I buy a ticket?”, the AI system can interpret the meaning of the enquiry from its knowledge base of about 1,000 questions. Its response is then displayed on the screen.