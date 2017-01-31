Stay updated with the latest beauty, lifestyle and food trends with SPH Rewards programme

Pizza, ti amo!

Pizza aficionados will be familiar with Spizza, an award winning Italian pizzeria in Singapore. Known for its traditional wood-fired, thin-crusted pizza, Spizza offers authentic Italian food at affordable prices while not compromising on the quality. Pizzas are baked using specially sourced wood fire ovens to give the pizzas their signature smoky flavour and crispy crust. Based on Spizza's specially formulated recipe, its homemade pizza dough is made daily to preserve the freshness of the pizzas. Key ingredients like tomatoes, parma ham, high quality extra virgin olive oil are flown in from Italy to uphold the authenticity of Italian cooking.

At Spizza, diners will be spoilt by an impressive range of 26 mouth-watering flavours of pizzas to choose from. Spizza also offers authentic and tasty Italian dishes like pasta, antipasti, salads, desserts on their menu. Pasta lovers will also be delighted to find a variety of dry and fresh pasta to choose from, with over 13 sauces to customise their own pasta dish. Dishes are only prepared upon ordering to ensure maximum fresh- ness and quality of the food. With dine-in, takeaway and island-wide delivery (www.spizza.sg, Spizza mobile app & 6377-7773) options, you will be able to fulfil your craving for Italian food wherever you are.

If you are longing for a quiet Valentine's celebration with your partner this year, Spizza is making it possible for both of you to enjoy each other's company in the comfort of your home over a lovely Italian meal. This Valentine's day, stand to win 20 sets of Lovers Combo worth $115 - a large Secret Love pizza (featuring heart-shaped spam, mozzarella & truffle cream), a pasta dish of your choice*, a choice of salad or antipasti (except for Burratina)and a bottle of Italian wine (choice of sparkling, red or white). The Lovers Combo giveaway is exclusive for delivery orders. To enter this lucky draw, please visit www.facebook.com/sphrewards.

Spizza is also offering an exclusive 15% discount to all SPH Rewards readers at any of its dine-in outlets. Simply show that you have liked SPH Rewards Facebook page at any Spizza outlets to enjoy the deal. This promotion is exclusive only for dine-in and takeaway orders. Promotions are valid from 31 January to 28 February 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

Awesome food at your doorstep

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 in London by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. This on-demand, premium food delivery service works with over 16,000 best-loved restaurants and over 20,000 riders in over 100 cities across

12 countries to provide one of the most extensive range of cuisines and favourite dishes to their customers. Headquartered in London, the company has more than 800 employees in offices around the globe, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

In Singapore, from Sembawang to the heart of the city’s CBD and from Sentosa Cove to Pasir Ris, Deliveroo is proud to serve customers island-wide, partnering with more than 2,000 restaurants and food and beverage outlets. Deliveroo’s proprietary technology and logistics platform enables high-quality restaurants to offer delivery for the first time. As orders and deliveries are all executed by the Deliveroo team, customers receive a consistently high standard of food quality from restaurants around the island within an average time of 32 minutes, to be enjoyed in the comfort of their own home or office. The Deliveroo mobile app also has a live order tracking feature, which provides the real-time status and location of their orders.

Whether to cater for an office event or eat in at home, customers can order their favourite dishes from the likes of Ben & Jerry’s, Cedele, Chopsuey Cafe, Crystal Jade, Häagen-Dazs, Kinki, Paradise Group of Restaurants, PS. Cafe, Sushi Tei, Thai Express, Tung Lok Group of Restaurants and many more, delivered to their doorsteps.

Deliveroo orders can be made through www.deliveroo.com.sg or the Deliveroo mobile app, available on iPhone and Android.

From now until 2 February 2017, use the promo code SPHROO for $12 off your first Deliveroo order.

Human performance multiplied

A wise man once said that it is a person’s attitude that determines his altitude in life. To the high-fliers of distance running, this sport is not merely about staying in shape or keeping a healthy lifestyle. It is a moulding of character – the perseverance, patience and courage that only comes from a continual, gruel- ling pursuit of personal excellence. Since its inception in 2011, the 2XU Compression Run has been the most anticipated event for runners in Singapore. As organisers of the event, our aim is to push the capabilities of every single athlete to the limit and beyond. Our hope is for participants to live out our slogan, ‘Human performance multiplied’, by discovering and bringing out the spirit of athleticism from within themselves. We want each of you to let your heart set the pace of the race – your race, whether on the track or off. Truly, the 2XU Compression Run is not for the faint-hearted, but only those with the heart and spirit of a warrior.

The starting gun fires off on Sunday, 2 April at the F1 Pit Building (1 Republic Boulevard). Crossing the finish line last or first doesn’t matter – it’s about completing the race. Over the years, we have had the honour to witness demonstrations of sheer human willpower, pushing past the boundaries of physical strength. We believe that this year will be no different and look forward to once again seeing the impossible made possible.

Registrations are now open for 2XU Compression Run 2017 in all categories: 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km. Each runner is entitled to an exclusive rose gold series 2XU Dryfit singlet and an event Polo T-shirt. Participants who successfully complete the 21.1 km category will also receive a Finisher T-shirt.

ST readers must enter the promo code: EBSTPROMO, during registration to enjoy our early-bird discount rates, which are valid till 6 February 2017. Please note that no refunds will be given for failing to enter the promo code during registration. Only one registration per NRIC is allowed. The online registration form, as well as event terms and conditions can be found on the 2XU Compression Run website : http://www.2xucompressionrun.com.sg/

Stay updated with the latest in beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends

Fashion, beauty, lifestyle trends, career, money, wellness, health and relationships - nd your perfect magazine match with CLEO, The Singapore Women's Weekly or Harper's BAZAAR Singapore. CLEO provides young women with fun, intelligent and empowering content by offering an insider perspective on everything a twenty-something woman in Singapore wants or needs to know. We believe in celebrating everyone and everything that represents our motto; “Your Life, Your Rules”.

Harper's BAZAAR Singapore is the modern and sophisticated woman’s guide to the best of fashion, beauty, design, travel and the arts. A visual feast and an unparalleled source of inspiration, BAZAAR Singapore indulges the senses and excites you with great reads, fantastic shopping ideas, exciting holidays and cutting-edge photography.

The Singapore Women’s Weekly is the go-to, trusted magazine for the latest news and information in areas that matter most to the professional working woman. Each month, The Weekly delivers entertaining reads featuring celebrities and Singaporean women, and the latest updates on beauty, fashion, health and relationships, to ensure you look and feel your best. The Weekly is also an unparalleled source of ideas for food and entertaining. At once inspirational and aspirational, the magazine, with its well-researched features and elegant layouts, motivates and guides you.

For a limited time only, get your hands on 12 print issues and 12 digital issues for only $36 (U.P. worth up to $133.20)!

Furthermore, in order to reward The Straits Times readers, the first 100 subscribers will also receive a 2-piece Philosophy Hope in a Jar set worth $104*. Powered by a triple blend of alpha hydroxyl acids, three forms of ultra-hydrating hyaluronate, and glow-boosting Asian fruit extract, the Philosophy Hope in a Jar range hydrates your skin from within for a flawless and radiant complexion. For more information, or to subscribe, visit readsph.sg/magazines. Promotion valid till 28 February 2017.

*Terms & Conditions applies.