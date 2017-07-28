Quan Yifeng's daughter Eleanor Lee admitted to Beijing Film Academy, alma mater of Zhao Wei and Huang Xiaoming

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Eleanor Lee, daughter of TV host Quan Yifeng, has been admitted into the prestigious Beijing Film Academy, which has produced stars such as Zhao Wei and Huang Xiaoming.

The news comes a month after it was announced that she will star with Hong Kong actor Leon Lai in his first television drama in 23 years.

Lee, the 17-year-old daughter of Quan and former Channel 8 actor Peter Yu, shared a photo of her admission card on Instagram.

"You can try, but there's only one of me," she wrote to her more than 108,000 followers.

Her mother also shared the news on Facebook, writing in Chinese: "Congratulations, mum definitely believes and supports your decision! Beijing Film Academy welcomes you. You will be a University student in September!"

"You must know... mum waited for so long before this blessing finally landed in our laps. Thank you for being my daughter."

The Beijing Film Academy, with a history of 67 years, is said to be the largest such institution in Asia and touts itself as "the cradle of Chinese film producers" including Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige.

Lee first caught the attention of the Chinese audience when she starred in an advertisement campaign for Apple in China in 2015.

She currently has more than 1.2 million fans on Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter.