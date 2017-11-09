Pokemon Go-like Harry Potter mobile game in the works, says game developer Niantic

Soon, you will be able to explore the world of Harry Potter in augmented reality, Pokemon Go-style, the hit mobile game's developer Niantic announced on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The United States-based game developer said in a blog post that the new mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is in the works.

"Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighbourhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," it wrote.

Niantic is developing the game with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games San Francisco's development team to bring the new augmented reality game to fruition.

The Harry Potter book series turned 20 in June this year. Bloomsbury published British author J.K. Rowling's first book in the series, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, on June 26, 1997.

The seven books were adapted into eight blockbuster films and spawned theme parks, exhibitions and merchandise.

Niantic will release more details and updates on the game via its social media channels.

The game developer released its first AR mobile game, Ingress, nearly five years ago.

However, it was its Pokemon Go game, based on the classic Nintendo franchise that was wildly popular in the late 1990 and early 2000s, that became a worldwide craze.

The mobile application game was first released in July last year in the US, Australia and New Zealand. It was later rolled out to Europe and Asia.

The game, which allows users to scour locations in real life to look for virtual Pokemon, was launched in Singapore in early August.

It was so popular it prompted Government agencies to release advisories on how to play the game responsibly, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force reminding the public that players cannot enter restricted areas such as fire stations.

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said in July last year that the Singapore Government would "monitor the situation, how this particular game is being played and... its impact on society".