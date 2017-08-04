Over 700 coffee lovers turn up by noon at Singapore Coffee Festival 2017

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 opened to the public today at 10am at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

By 9.45am, a group of around 30 people were already waiting in line for the doors to open. By noon, at least 710 coffee lovers had turned up.

One of them was financial planner Vince Lim, 45, who was there with his wife. He said: "It's my first time here. I wanted to see what's on offer, what varieties of coffee there are."

The event, now in its second year, is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank. It features more than 90 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes, as well as workshops, talks and live entertainment. The festival opened on Thursday to trade and media.

Event organiser Adrian Ng, 47, was there to drink coffee and "do market research". "I want to see which are the more popular stalls here, and maybe get them to take part in my events."

He was "very impressed" by the location: "as long as there are established brands and an MRT station nearby, people will come".

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre; 61, Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com

This is the first time that the event is being held at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. It was held at F1 Pit Building last year.

Mr Xavier Teo, 40, founder of cafe Brawn & Brains, said the response to the products at his booth have been "great". His cafe is roadtesting coffee beer and pourover coffee at the festival to see how customers will respond.

"It's our first time at the coffee festival. We wanted to push ourselves to do more things this year," said Mr Teo, who started the cafe in 2013. It now has two outlets. For his coffee beer, his house blend coffee beans were added to the beer during fermentation. It sells for $10 a pint.

One of the more popular exhibitors is the Shiseido Cafe. The Japanese beauty company saw a continuous flow of visitors eager to sample its cheescakes, cookies and other snacks, as well as make-up products. A spokesman for the brand said its rose vinegar soda with vanilla ice cream, which sells for $6, has been specially created for the Singapore Coffee Festival. Festival visitors are also being given a sneak preview of eight new shades of lipstick that will be officially launched in September.

The festival ends on Sunday. There are two sessions each day: Brunch from 10am to 3.30pm, and sundown from 4.30pm to 10pm.

Among the highlights for today's programme - the Annual Singapore AeroPress Championships at 6pm, and fireworks at 8.45pm at Sunrise Wharf.