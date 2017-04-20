New e-commerce membership programme LiveUp launches to pre-empt Amazon entry

SINGAPORE - Online shopping portal Lazada and online supermarket RedMart have teamed up with other online services here to launch a membership programme, in anticipation of the launch of Amazon in Singapore.

The membership programme, called LiveUp, will offer users benefits such as rebates and discounts for Netflix, Uber, UberEats and Taobao Collection.

New users can sign up at a fee of $28.80 for the first year. Subsequently, membership fees are at $49.90 per year.

Membership benefits on LiveUp include a six month Netflix subscription, 10 per cent rebate on Lazada, and $10 off every 10th ride on Uber for up to 12 times a year.

Lazada chief executive officer Alexis Lanternier said he believes the membership programme will put up a strong competition against incoming e-commerce giant Amazon, which is likely to offer its Prime membership programme when it launches in Singapore this year.

The Amazon Prime membership in the United States offers subscribers such perks as free shipping for bought items, access to movies and TV shows, and ad-free music.

Mr Lanternier added: "We believe most Singaporeans use at least one of the services (on LiveUp), but for some reason has yet to try the other ones. With this membership programme, they can try out every service. That way, we can bring so much (more) value than Amazon can bring."

Launched in 2012, Lazada features products ranging from consumer electronics to household goods, toys, fashion and sports equipment, while online supermarket RedMart was introduced in Singapore five years ago.

Lazada, which is majority-owned by China's Alibaba, with Temasek Holdings among its shareholders, acquired RedMart in November last year.