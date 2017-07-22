Graphic novelist Sonny Liew becomes first Singaporean to win Eisner award

SINGAPORE - Graphic novelist Sonny Liew has become the first Singaporean to win an Eisner award.

The prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, which were announced on Friday night (July 21) in San Diego by United States organisation Comic-Con International, are considered the Academy Awards of the comics world.

Liew won Best Writer/Artist for his graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye at the awards.

He also won Best US Edition of International Material - Asia.

Awards for two more categories, for which he is nominated, are still to be announced. Best Lettering went to Todd Klein and Best Coloring to Matt Wilson.

Earlier in May, he became the first Singaporean to lead the awards with six nominations in the categories of Best Graphic Album - New, Best US Edition of International Material - Asia, Best Writer/Artist, Best Colouring, Best Lettering and Best Publication Design.

The Art Of Charlie Chan, which was published in Singapore in 2015 by Epigram Books and abroad last year by American imprint Pantheon, is a satirical retelling of Singapore's journey to nationhood, from the 1950s to the present, through the eyes of a fictional comic artist.

Liew, 42, a Malaysia-born Singapore citizen, has been nominated in the past for works such as Liquid City, Wonderland and The Shadow Hero.

This is, however, the first time he - or a Singaporean artist, for that matter - has led the charge on the Eisner nominations.

He comes in ahead of Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' space opera Saga and Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' series on vigilante violence Kill Or Be Killed, which have four nominations each.

The Eisners are the cherry on the cake for a pile of accolades the book has already amassed. Last year, it became the first graphic novel to win the Singapore Literature Prize and also climbed to the top of bestseller lists for Amazon and The New York Times.

It sparked controversy in 2015 when the National Arts Council withdrew its $8,000 publishing grant for the book, which went on to become a bestseller.

The annual Eisner Awards are named after Will Eisner, the pioneering artist and writer behind the classic comic series The Spirit.

The awards are voted on by professionals in the comic book industry. This year's nominees include more than 120 titles from some 50 publishers and by creators from all over the world.