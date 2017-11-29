Taiwanese bubble tea brand Gong Cha returns on Dec 1 with new drinks

SINGAPORE - Popular bubble tea brand Gong Cha will make its Singapore comeback with the opening of its first outlet at SingPost Centre on Friday (Dec 1).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Gong Cha declared that the "long wait and suspense is finally over".

It announced that its outlet on the first floor of SingPost Centre, located next to Paya Lebar MRT, will be opening at noon on Friday.

On Wednesday morning, Gong Cha also launched a Facebook competition that will reward nine fans 99 drinks each.

Alongside classics such as Earl Grey Milk Tea and Milk Foam Alisan Tea, Gong Cha will be introducing some new products.

These include the Purple Sweet Potato Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Oolong and Matcha with Red Bean.

In June, all 80 Gong Cha stores here were converted to LiHo outlets by RTG Holdings, which brought the bubble tea chain here in 2009 and expanded it islandwide.

Royal Tea Taiwan subsequently appointed a new master franchisee, Gong Cha (Singapore), in August, after receiving over a hundred applications for the master franchise to re-enter the Singapore market.

Gong Cha (Singapore) will be under the leadership of Mr Kang Puay Seng, co-founder and former managing director of Mr Bean food and beverage chain.