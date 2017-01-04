Stars to dine on sea bass, filet mignon at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Hollywood stars are in for a decadent feast at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Beverly Hilton hotel revealed the full menu for the event. The meal will start off with a golden beet salad that includes watermelon radish and crumbled goat cheese; for the entree, sea bass and filet mignon will be accompanied by mushrooms and broccolini; and the finishing plate will include Neapolitan almond cake, profiteroles with amaretto vanilla cream, and chocolate crunch bars.

Dinner will also be a feast for the eyes. Each table will be topped with a floral centerpiece made up of orange-hued roses. More than 15,000 of them will be shipped from South America for the event. The flowers are such a hit that sometimes the stars can't keep their hands off them, according to event designer Michael Uncapher.

"Well, there's always a few missing at the end of the night, so somebody's taking them; I don't know who it is. But somebody's taking them, but it's always a nice compliment when they do."

The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (Jan 8) and will be hosted by talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

