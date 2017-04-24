Phuket durian to be upgraded as GI product

PHUKET (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A campaign to promote durian has been launched in Kamala, roughly nine months after pineapples with a price tag of 1,500 baht (S$60.80) hit the markets in Phuket last year.

“Following an announcement by the Ministry of Commerce, committee members came to Phuket to 'inspect' local durians in Kamala,” said Kamala subdistrict chief Kamnan Yuttasak Yayee.

“Each tree produces fruits with their own unique taste, which are delicious and fragrant,” he observed.

Officials now plan to enhance the quality benchmark of durian to the same standard as Phuket pineapples and pearls.

They also intend to classify Phuket durian as a Geographical Indication (GI) product – items that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

The annual yield of the fruit is about 4-5 tonnes, mostly between May and June.

“The upgrade will enhance the value of the fruit and help locals generate more income” said Yuttasak.

He added that officers from the Department of Intellectual Property would help accelerate the process of registering durian as a GI product.